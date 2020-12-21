This will be the guest star of the first episode of 2021

The start of 2021 seems to bring good news for the Blue Bloods series and its season 11, in which they will present a big star as a guest for the first episode of next year.

Season 11 of Blue Bloods brings Ali Stroker as a guest star to play Detective Allison Mulaney in the first episode of 2021.

The first episode of 2021 of Blue Bloods will be called, “Redemption”, which will be broadcast on January 8, which will last approximately one hour.

But, CBS has published photos of the meeting between the guest actress character and commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck. These were the photos revealed.

According to the description of the episode: “He must decide whether the department can accept a request to remain in the field of praised policeman who is in a wheelchair after being injured in the line of duty.”

While, in another part of the episode, Erin finds herself in conflict over the sentence of a man guilty of vehicular manslaughter, so some images also reveal her in court.

Additionally, Danny and Baez investigate a rideshare rapist, while Jamie and Eddie help a fellow officer whose partner is shot at work.



