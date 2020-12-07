This will be the filming location for the third installment

Many viewers have been left wondering where exactly the show takes place and if it is a real place. Sadly, Virgin River is a fictional city created by author Robyn Carr, who also wrote the books.

The location is based on Northern California, but not anywhere in particular. However, for those who want to see more of Virgin River’s actual used location, they should head to Canada.

Virgin River is actually filmed in studios and on locations in Vancouver, rather than California. Some of the locations used can be visited in real life, including Mel’s cabin in the woods.

According to Conde Nast Traveler, this is the caretaker’s home in Murdo Frazer Park on the city’s North Shore. In addition to Virgin River, the house has also appeared on shows like Fringe and Once Upon A Time.

Other locations used to shoot the Virgin River series include the Shannon Falls waterfall and Burnaby, which is where Paige Lassiter’s (Lexa Doig) food truck is.

Although a third season has not been confirmed for Virgin River, several fans believe it will be announced soon as well as the same film set as the other two seasons.



