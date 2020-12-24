This will be the curious guest star of the Fox drama

Season 4 of 9-1-1 is showing a new guest character which will be the actress, Nikki DeLoach, famous for her role on the Awkward series.

The recent teaser that was released for Season 4 of 9-1-1, shows Gregory Harrison and Dee Wallace, who will be the guest stars as Buck and Maddie’s parents in the new installment.

But, not only will they be the guests, since there will also be the actress DeLoach, who will play Janell, a cyclist who is trapped in the middle of the dam rupture that was seen in the trailer.

While Maddie from the call center must try to locate and rescue her. But, it seems that congestion will make things difficult.

The episode titled “The New Annormal” finds 118 protecting the citizens of Los Angeles from a landslide, one possibly caused by the rupture of the aforementioned dam.

Since the actress ended her role in the Awkward series in 2016, she has been participating in different television films, as well as projects and series such as, A Dream of Christmas, Love to the Rescue and many others.

The popular Fox drama 9-1-1 will air on January 18, 2021.



