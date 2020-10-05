This will be the complete map of Cyberpunk 2077

The CD Projekt RED video game will be released worldwide this November 19. The scene of Night City can be seen with new details.

The complete map of Cyberpunk 2077 has been leaked through the physical version of the video game. Within each unit of the title will include different postcards with arts of the city along with a map of Night City with all its districts. As we see, it will not be a precisely small territory, with many roads and depopulated environments.

At first glance, the city of Cyberpunk 2077 will be smaller than the entire world of The Witcher 3, the previous project of the Polish studio CD Projekt RED; However, this time the development team promises a greater density for the environment, with more nooks, activities and verticality, so that each square meter will have more elements and, in practice, it will be a more complex region than that of the work. by Geralt de Rivia.

As we can see, Santo Domingo, Heywood, Pacifica, City Center and Watson will make up the main metropolis while Westbrook will be located to the east, with arid high altitude mountains. To the west, meanwhile, will be the Pacific Ocean, from which specific missions are also expected.

Cyberpunk 2077, out November 19 on PS4, Xbox One and PC

A few days ago it was known that the employees of CD Projekt RED are going to undergo six-day workdays a week between now and the launch of the game, a situation that the study itself has called undesirable as it does not correspond to the promise that the studio itself Adam Kicinski, CEO of the company, spoke in an interview. This crunch (another way of talking about “labor exploitation”) will be paid and with bonuses, but it will not be optional for employees.



