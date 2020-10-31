This Week’s Most Popular Altcoins Have Been Announced

The most searched cryptocurrencies in the week we left behind were announced; In addition to Bitcoin, 9 altcoins entered the top 10. Bitcoin Vault became the most popular altcoin based on data shared by CoinMarketCap.

While the Bitcoin rally has kept investors and the media busy, the past week has not been very bright for altcoins. While the BTC crushed the altcoins further and carried the market dominance above 62%, the situations were negative from the altcoin framework. But some analysts think this situation will not last long and altcoins will recover soon.

CoinMarketCap, which is affiliated to Binance Holdings Limited and provides a lot of information and data about cryptocurrencies, revealed the most searched cryptocurrencies of the past week with the post it shared on its Twitter account. Bitcoin ranked 4th on the list. Bitcoin Vault (BTCV), Kin (KIN) and Filecoin (FIL) became the top 3 altcoins by passing the leader coin.

The 9 most popular altcoins according to CoinMarketCap

Bitcoin Vault (BTCV)

Developed with new features that provide user transparency and freedom while preserving all the benefits of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Vault has become the most popular altcoin in the CoinMarketCap ranking. The daily trade volume of BTCCV, whose current price is around 78 dollars, is over 22 million 700 thousand dollars.

Kin (KIN)

Released as an ERC20 token, Kin is the cryptocurrency of the Kik messaging ecosystem. KIN, the 2nd most searched altcoin in the CoinMarketCap ranking, is currently being bought and sold at $ 0.000022. Altcoin price has increased by more than 30% in the last 7 days. Daily KIN trade volume is over half a million dollars and ranks 168th in the most valuable cryptocurrency rankings.

Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin, which was launched in the past weeks after a long wait, is now 26th in the market value ranking. Buying and selling at $ 29.5, FIL has valued nearly 30% in the last 7 days. FIL, the 3rd most popular altcoin in the ranking, managed to increase its market value to over $ 737 million.

HEX (HEX)

HEX, an Ethereum-based DeFi coin, became the 4th most popular altcoin in CoinMarketCap’s popularity ranking. HEX price has increased by 36% in the last 24 hours and almost 95% in the last 7 days. HEX is currently trading at $ 0.0129. The 24-hour transaction volume for Altcoin is approximately $ 20 million.

Uniswap (UNI)

UNI, one of the eyes of the decentralized finance world, has managed to become the 5th most popular altcoin in the ranking, although it has closed the last 7 days with a 21% drop. The UNI price is currently positioned at $ 2.37 and the Uniswap trade volume is over $ 270 million. Uniswap ranks 35th in the market value ranking.

Ethereum (ETH)

Leading altcoin Ethereum was among the top 10 most popular cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap and ranked 7th. ETH price is currently positioned just below $ 390. Although the Ethereum price has dropped about 5% in the last 7 days, the altcoin price has managed to increase by 2.4% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum market cap is currently over $ 44 billion.

Audius (AUDIO)

Audius, the decentralized music sharing protocol designed to facilitate direct transactions between musicians and listeners, became the 8th most popular cryptocurrency this week and the 7th most searched altcoin this week. Audius is currently trading at $ 0.1161. The daily trade volume for AUDIO is just under $ 2 million.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink, which is at the top of DeFi coins in the market value ranking, became the 9th most searched crypto currency on CoinMarketCap. The price of the LINK coin is currently $ 11.27 and the market cap of LINK is just under $ 4.5 billion. Chainlink, the 6th largest cryptocurrency, has a daily trade volume of just over $ 1.5 billion.

Swipe (SXP)

Ethereum-based Swipe, which aims to make cryptocurrencies interoperable on its ecosystem, became the 9th most popular altcoin. SXP is currently trading at $ 0.8783. According to CoinMarketCap, the daily trading volume for altcoin is over $ 52.5 million. Swipe’s market value has exceeded $ 67.4 million.



