This week’s free games from Epic Games

Epic Games does not leave us without fun with free games this week as every week. In the current week between 19-26 November, the company will reward us with 2 games. Here are Epic Games free games of the week.

Epic Games, which has been offering free games to its members every Thursday of the week since 2018, is here with 2 different games this week. Developed by Frontier Developments and released in 2014, Elite Dangerous was the first free game of this week. In Elite Dangerous, an open world game set in the Milky Way Galaxy, we start with a small spaceship and try to establish our own domination. We can experience the open world in multiplayer in the production, where the course is shaped by the decisions we make.

The minimum system requirements of the game you need to open a Frontier account to play multiplayer are as follows:

Processor: Quad Core Processor (4 x 2Ghz)

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Storage: 25 GB available space

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 470 / AMD R7 240

The other production of the week is The World Next Door, an independent adventure action game. Released in 2019, the game tells the story of Jun, a rebellious teenager who finds himself far from home in the magical and mysterious world of Emrys. In the game where we defeat the opponents to find the way home and get help from the magic runes, we see the puzzle elements as well as the action.

The minimum features of the game that only English is supported are as follows:

Operating System: Windows 7 64 bit

Processor: Intel H81 core i3 4130T 2.90GHZ (dual core)

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 2 GB available space

Graphics: Intel HD 4400

You have until November 26th to add both games to your library. Next week, November 26 – December 3, MudRunner will be offered free of charge to game lovers.



