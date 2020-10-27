This week The Mandalorian T2 and The Undoing

It seems like yesterday we started October, and we are finishing it this week. Time flies in this strange 2020, and next week it’s time to start the penultimate month of the year. Let’s take a look at what the different VOD platforms have prepared for us just for Halloween week, in which we have also received a new free TV service such as Pluto TV, which does not require a subscription.

Of course, one of the most anticipated premieres is that of season 2 of The Mandalorian, a series that not only exceeded their expectations, but has also become the flagship of the young Disney + VOD service. Based on one of the most popular characters. iconic characters from the universe created by George Lucas – and which debuted not in the Empire Strikes Back, but in the delusional Star Wars Christmas special – is finally returning with its second season.

On HBO we have another major premiere, The Undoing, a thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant about a couple living the life they have always dreamed of. But suddenly an abyss opens in their lives: a violent death that reveals a series of terrible secrets. Abandoned and horrified, Grace must dismantle a wealthy life and create, from scratch, a new life for her son (Noah Jupe) and his family.

In addition, the platform brings us a good handful of films for Halloween, such as the SAW saga or Scooby Doo. And Amazon Prime Video brings us the frantic Baby Driver and a real gem for fans of adult animation: 26 seasons of the destroyer South Park series to make an epic marathon.



