This Week, Elon Musk Sold Tesla Shares For Another $3.58 Billion.

What just happened? Elon Musk has sold another 22 million Tesla shares worth about $3.58 billion, bringing the total amount of Tesla shares he has sold over the past 12 months to almost $40 billion. This is the third major sale since the CEO said he stopped selling back in April.

According to the US securities documentation released yesterday, Musk sold 22 million Tesla shares in three days from Monday to Wednesday this week.

After Musk sold $8.4 billion worth of Tesla shares in April, money that was supposed to be used to finance the acquisition of Twitter, the billionaire said he was done with sales. But in August, he sold another $6.9 billion, which, he said, was necessary in case some equity partners did not pass the deal with Twitter. Again, Musk insisted that the sales were over. Until November, that is, when he sold another 19.5 million shares worth $3.9 billion, just days after the $44 billion takeover of Twitter. Musk also sold $16 billion worth of Tesla stock in November and December 2021.

Tesla’s current stock price is the lowest since 2020, and the electric car giant’s market capitalization has fallen below $500 billion for the first time in two years. The company’s market capitalization has declined by more than $700 billion compared to its historical maximum.

Yes. In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2022

Musk did not give the reason for his latest sale of Tesla shares, although he tweeted on Tuesday: “At the risk of stating the obvious, beware of debt in a turbulent macroeconomic environment, especially when the Fed continues to raise rates.”

Twitter has to pay a debt of $1 billion a year as part of the buyout. Many advertisers, concerned about the new lack of moderation on the platform, have cut costs, and the company has more than halved its staff in an effort to save money. Musk could be given the opportunity to help Twitter get out of the hole with his own money.

Musk also unanimously lost the title of the richest man in the world. The falling share price of Tesla has led to the fact that Bernard Arnault, chairman of the French luxury conglomerate LVMH, overtook Musk in the Forbes rich list earlier this week. Now he has lagged behind Arnaud in the Bloomberg billionaires index.