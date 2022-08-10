This week at Disney’s Wild Parks, a guest jokes: Watch a guest climb into a fountain and pretend to be part of the landscape

Theme parks should be fun places where you can just relax and do what you like. But let’s be honest, some people take it too literally. From people jumping off Epcot rides to steal vegetables to people jumping off Universal Studios rides to pick up their sunglasses, people get the impression that because they paid to visit the theme park, they can just do what they like. On the plus side, it often makes for a fun video to watch.

Today’s example of how someone might be having too much fun in a theme park came to us from Tokyo Disney Resort, where one fan decided to briefly become part of the scenery, becoming part of the fountain in the Arabian Coast area at Tokyo DisneySea. . The clip posted on Twitter has gone viral.

There are no details about what happened to this young man in the tweet, but it can be assumed that if DisneySea employees saw them doing this, they were asked to leave the park. This is probably not the step to ban someone from entering the park, but there is usually very little tolerance for guests who go where they are not supposed to be.

At the same time, Tokyo Disney Resort is not operated by The Walt Disney Company. It is managed by The Oriental Land Company, and all the things that Disney uses under license and contracts to work with Walt Disney Imagineering. Thus, such machinations of guests can be handled in different ways.

Tokyo Disneyland was the first Disney theme park built outside of the United States, and was built as an almost exact replica of Disneyland, although it is about to get its own new Tomorrowland. In 2001, work on the second Tokyo DisneySea park was completed. It used a number of concepts that were originally conceived for Disneyland’s second gate for Port Disney and Westcot.

Initially, Disney found these ideas too expensive, but money was never a problem for the Oriental Land Company. As a result, Tokyo DisneySea is considered the best Disney park and possibly the best theme park in the world.

Generally speaking, we do not see that the guests of Tokyo Disney Resort are faced with such troubles, because of which they were removed from the park, as it happens inside the country. This may be simply because this kind of news does not always reach us, but even among the international Disney parks, Disneyland Paris is usually a place where, for example, people get high and swim. I’m pretty sure that prohibition was involved in this little adventure. Although this doesn’t mean that Walt Disney World doesn’t have its own LSD-inspired incidents.