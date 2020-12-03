This week at AWS re: Invent: 40 new services introduced!

AWS re: Invent hosted a number of principles during its opening week 2020. The most striking presentation in the first week of re: Invent was the introductory session of AWS CEO Andy Jassy, ​​where more than 40 new services and updates were announced in computing, storage, machine learning, databases and more.

29 percent annual growth from AWS

CEO Andy Jassy started the session by talking about the numbers AWS had achieved in the past period. Noting that the company, whose revenue is $ 46 billion, grew by 29 percent in the remaining year, Jassy said that in just over 10 years, they became a $ 100 billion company, outpacing SAP and Oracle, the world’s largest commercial IT company, by this year .

Andy Jassy also spoke about companies moving to the cloud in pandemic conditions:

We have seen that the companies we have talked about moving to the cloud for years are really focusing on planning instead of talking. I think this will be one of the biggest changes we’ve seen. When we look at the history of the cloud, we will see that the pandemic accelerates the adaptation process to the cloud.

It is very difficult to establish a business that will be successful for years. That’s why you have to reinvent yourself more than once. In the last nine months, I’ve thought a lot about regeneration and how to do it well. We see many companies trying to rebuild themselves when they approach bankruptcy. However, you have to do this continuously while you are healthy.

Creating the right culture of new formation is one of the factors that makes a correct regeneration process possible, and an important part of this is knowing which technologies can work for you in this process. Today I will share with you the main points of regeneration that we have observed.

Andy Jassy listed the 8 items required for regeneration as follows:

You must have leadership enthusiasm to explore and rebuild

You need to have the courage to push your company to change

You must have talents that are hungry to explore

You must be customer focused

You must be fast

Avoid the complexity

Choose platforms with features and a wide range of tools to meet your needs

Leading team needs to be aggressive about their goals

AWS announces 40 new services and updates

The first week of AWS re: Invent 2020 was full. At the event, which featured many special sessions, certification contents and success stories, the most striking ones were the new services and updates introduced by AWS. The services we encounter for the first time on AWS are as follows:

Computing

Habana Gaudi-based Amazon EC2 instances

AWS trainium

Amazon ECS Anywhere

Amazon EKS Anywhere

Lambda container support

AWS Proton

Data Storage

gp3 Volumes for EBS

io2 Block Express

Amazon Aurora Serverless V2

Babelfish for Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL

Babelfish for PostgreSQL (open source)

AWS Glue Elastic Views

Machine Learning

Amazon Sage

Maker Data Wrangler

Amazon Sage

Maker Feature Store

Amazon Sage

Maker Pipelines

Amazon Dev

Ops Guru

Amazon Quicksight Q

Call Centers

Amazon Connect Wisdom

Amazon Connect Customer Profiles

Real-time Contact Lens for Amazon Connect

Amazon Connect Tasks

Amazon Connect Voice ID

Manufacturing production

Amazon Monitron

Amazon Lookout for Equipment

AWS Panorama Appliance

AWS Panorama SDK

Hybrid Infrastructures

AWS outposts in two new sizes

AWS local zones



