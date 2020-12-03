This week at AWS re: Invent: 40 new services introduced!

AWS re: Invent hosted a number of principles during its opening week 2020. The most striking presentation in the first week of re: Invent was the introductory session of AWS CEO Andy Jassy, where more than 40 new services and updates were announced in computing, storage, machine learning, databases and more.
29 percent annual growth from AWS
CEO Andy Jassy started the session by talking about the numbers AWS had achieved in the past period. Noting that the company, whose revenue is $ 46 billion, grew by 29 percent in the remaining year, Jassy said that in just over 10 years, they became a $ 100 billion company, outpacing SAP and Oracle, the world’s largest commercial IT company, by this year .
Andy Jassy also spoke about companies moving to the cloud in pandemic conditions:
We have seen that the companies we have talked about moving to the cloud for years are really focusing on planning instead of talking. I think this will be one of the biggest changes we’ve seen. When we look at the history of the cloud, we will see that the pandemic accelerates the adaptation process to the cloud.
It is very difficult to establish a business that will be successful for years. That’s why you have to reinvent yourself more than once. In the last nine months, I’ve thought a lot about regeneration and how to do it well. We see many companies trying to rebuild themselves when they approach bankruptcy. However, you have to do this continuously while you are healthy.
Creating the right culture of new formation is one of the factors that makes a correct regeneration process possible, and an important part of this is knowing which technologies can work for you in this process. Today I will share with you the main points of regeneration that we have observed.
Andy Jassy listed the 8 items required for regeneration as follows:
- You must have leadership enthusiasm to explore and rebuild
- You need to have the courage to push your company to change
- You must have talents that are hungry to explore
- You must be customer focused
- You must be fast
- Avoid the complexity
- Choose platforms with features and a wide range of tools to meet your needs
- Leading team needs to be aggressive about their goals
AWS announces 40 new services and updates
The first week of AWS re: Invent 2020 was full. At the event, which featured many special sessions, certification contents and success stories, the most striking ones were the new services and updates introduced by AWS. The services we encounter for the first time on AWS are as follows:
Computing
- Habana Gaudi-based Amazon EC2 instances
- AWS trainium
- Amazon ECS Anywhere
- Amazon EKS Anywhere
- Lambda container support
- AWS Proton
Data Storage
- gp3 Volumes for EBS
- io2 Block Express
- Amazon Aurora Serverless V2
- Babelfish for Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL
- Babelfish for PostgreSQL (open source)
- AWS Glue Elastic Views
Machine Learning
- Amazon Sage
- Maker Data Wrangler
- Amazon Sage
- Maker Feature Store
- Amazon Sage
- Maker Pipelines
- Amazon Dev
- Ops Guru
- Amazon Quicksight Q
Call Centers
- Amazon Connect Wisdom
- Amazon Connect Customer Profiles
- Real-time Contact Lens for Amazon Connect
- Amazon Connect Tasks
- Amazon Connect Voice ID
Manufacturing production
- Amazon Monitron
- Amazon Lookout for Equipment
- AWS Panorama Appliance
- AWS Panorama SDK
Hybrid Infrastructures
- AWS outposts in two new sizes
- AWS local zones