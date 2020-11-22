This way the Professor will betray his team

Although the professor (Álvaro Morte) previously demanded that the team keep all romantic and personal relationships at bay while they worked together, he ended up going against his own advice at La Casa de Papel.

Now, fans of the show have been talking about how the Professor is going to wrap up his story, if the Professor wanted to go back to his normal life after the robberies ended, would he walk away from his new friends and his new lover, Lisbon ( Itziar Ituño)?

Lisbon would no doubt be devastated by this as she changed many aspects of her life just to follow the Professor on his next mission. If the professor did this, would Lisbon want revenge on the brain of La Casa de Papel?

During an interview, the La Casa de Papel star did explain how she would like her character to return to her original trajectory, confessing that she was aware that this comment would make her very unpopular.

The Star Álvaro Morte from La Casa de Papel explained that the teacher was a very strange guy, a very lonely guy and what happened with the band and finding love is really a small chapter in his life.

He also added with reference to the end of the character in La Casa de Papel, that at one point he would like to see him return to that solitude and in which he seems more comfortable, so it is likely that in season 5 the professor will leave Lisbon.



