This way Harlan will have his army of followers

The Umbrella Academy made its Netflix debut in February 2019 and became an instant hit, beating out one of the streaming giant’s most popular television shows.

Harlan is sure to make a return in some way in season 3 of The Umbrella Academy simply because he’s another superpowered child who wasn’t born under mysterious circumstances like the Hargreeves and Lila (Ritu Arya).

It’s possible, then, that the cult of Klaus from The Umbrella Academy season 2 and Harlan crossed paths at some point, and they witnessed what Harlan can do, ushering in a new cult leader.

Harlan will be an even bigger enigma to cult members, which could make him a stronger influence on the cult than Klaus, which could turn the cult from a peaceful group living a carefree life to a very dangerous one at The Umbrella Academy. .

Harlan will have no one to guide him through the use of superpowers, making him an easy target to become a villain because he may grow up with a lot of anger and confusion over the burden of having superpowers at The Umbrella Academy.

This is all a recipe for Harlan to become the villain of The Umbrella Academy season 3, which could be an even bigger problem if he has his own “army” of followers.



