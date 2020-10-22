This was with Tom Holland in Uncharted Lloret de Mar.

The production of the Uncharted film traveled to Spain for a few days to shoot several scenes with the presence of its protagonist.

The Uncharted movie has spent a few days in Spain to shoot several scenes set in Southeast Asia, with the presence of its protagonist Tom Holland, the popular actor worldwide known for his role as Spider-Man / Peter Parker in the UCM, who will play Nathan Drake himself in the adaptation of the Naughty Dog and PlayStation video game saga. So much so, that after passing through the Alicante town of Xàbia, the production moved a few days ago to the Catalan town of Lloret de Mar, where several scenes were filmed in the Sa Boadella cove.

Lloret becomes a cove in Southeast Asia

Thus, the film’s producers, Columbia Pictures and Atlas Entertainment, moved the filming to Lloret de Mar on October 12 to shoot various scenes, shielding the area to simulate a tourist complex. And the fact is that the production has been working in that location since last September 23, all to turn a small beach on the Costa Brava into a paradisiacal location in Southeast Asia. In fact, said filming was scheduled for the beginning of this past summer, although the global pandemic situation due to the coronavirus delayed the calendar.

Filming began at 8:00 in the morning and lasted throughout the day, even counting on the presence of a plane to shoot aerial shots. Many fans came to the location of the filming set, hoping to see Tom Holland up close with the hope of taking a photo, as happened a few days before in Xàbia. According to the Lloret de Mar City Council, the production of the film has generated an economic impact in the town of over 100,000 euros, thanks to the hiring of numerous professionals who were in charge of the different filming sets, all to leave the cove of Sa Boadella with a very different look than usual.

This afternoon the first official image of Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake was published, with a very faithful appearance to that of the video game saga. The film is scheduled to be released in July 2021 and stars Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas.



