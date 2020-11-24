This was the tiny dresses that Dua Lipa wore at the AMAs

Dua Lipa was one of the artists who stood out at the American Music Awards not only on stage, but also for her time on the red carpet. And if you missed the details of their looks, here we leave them.

To arrive at the event, the singer wore a white Versace mini dress with a starfish print. This garment is part of the brand’s spring-summer 2021 collection. No doubt the colors went very well with the stone inlays and the singer’s makeup, which was very colorful as usual.

For her presentation she used another mini dress, this was a simple silver color with some leggings and it showed that she does not need much to be noticed on stage. The singer changed the sneakers for high-heeled boots.

But the most incredible thing was when the interpreter of “Levitating” rose to the top of the place and gave a performance worthy of the AMAs despite being surrounded by empty seats.



