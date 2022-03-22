This was the Green Lantern Of The Snyder Cut That We Never Saw: First Official Image

Green Lantern: Actor Wayne T. Carr shares a final image of his character for the film, and Zack Snyder celebrates the first anniversary of his Justice Leage court. It’s been a year since the long-awaited Snyder Cut of Justice League, the version by director Zack Snyder that he could not complete for theaters in 2017 and that ended and premiered on HBO Max in early 2021, all after the controversy with the version released in theaters by Joss Whedon. Now, to celebrate the first anniversary of the film, actor Wayne T. Carr has shared a final image of his version of Green Lantern or Green Lantern for the film and that we never saw. In addition, Zack Snyder himself has also celebrated the first anniversary of the premiere of his version of Justice League with a post on his official social media accounts.

This is what the Green Lantern discarded from the Snyder Cut looks like

Thus, the actor Wayne T. Carr, of whom we already saw a conceptual art of his character some time ago, has shared the definitive appearance of his Green Lantern for the Snyder Cut in his version of John Stewart, a character that was finally not included in the film despite filming its scenes in the garage of Zack Snyder’s house. And it is that as it was later learned, Warner Bros. had other plans for the character, so he asked Snyder not to include Green Lantern in the film.

Give the fans what they want- JL 2/3#RestoreTheSnyderVerse

👊🏿💚🤞🏿

In brightest day… pic.twitter.com/VS2kYj8ZlV — Wayne T. Carr (@WayneTCarr) March 18, 2022

That is why in the final cut Green Lantern was changed to Martian Manhunter, a character who leaves the plot open at the end of the film for a sequel that, in principle, will never come. On the other hand, Zack Snyder himself has shared a publication on social networks with a new logo in reference to Justice League, thanking again the support of the fans that finally made its subsequent release possible through the so-called Snyder Cut.