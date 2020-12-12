This was the greatest teaching Anne received in the series

The popular drama series Anne With An E, has given a great number of lessons to all its viewers, but, this was undoubtedly the greatest teaching that the main character Anne received in the series.

In the three seasons that Netflix’s drama series Anne With An E lasted, the main character Anne experienced a host of experiences, trials, and life transformations.

But, there was one of those teachings that was the greatest that managed to impact her and change her way of seeing herself and thinking only about her, before everyone else.

Anne always considered that her red hair was one of her downfalls, teased and mistreated, so much so was the comments that hurt her, that she tried to change her hair color just to please everyone and not be seen as a stranger.

However, in doing so, she realizes that she no longer recognizes herself and, desperately trying to bleach it, turns it green.

This leads to Anne sporting a pixie cut for much of season two, something that made her reason and think more about herself and not what others are saying. A great life lesson.



