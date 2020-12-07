This was the episode directed by Katheryn Winnick

The popular actress who played Lagertha’s character in Vikings, Katheryn Winnick, left the show during season 6 of the series, but did you know that Katheryn directed one of the episodes?

Actress Kathery Winnick’s character, Lagertha, was the wife of Viking legend, Ragnar Lothbrok (played by Travis Fimmel). Sadly, Lagertha was killed in the sixth season of Vikings.

But, the actress did not leave the show entirely, as she was called in to direct one of the Vikings episodes.

Katheryn Winnick directed episode eight of the sixth season of Vikings, called, “Valhalla Can Wait.” The same actress also spoke about the challenge of directing the episode:

“Bjorn’s speech was a huge challenge for so many people to come out and he wanted to symbolize something to show it visually. So I asked them to pass the torch on which I wrote ”.

“She also wanted something beautiful and for Gunnhild [Ragga Ragnars] to stand up for her man and for her to really be a queen for the first time, she just did a great job.”

Winnick also said that being able to direct an episode was the “best goodbye” he could have to say goodbye to the Vikings series entirely.

Currently Lagertha’s actress, Katheryn Winnick, is working for the ABC series Big Sky, which is having an interesting history of murders happening.



