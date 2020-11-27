This was the cruel reason Margot Kidder quit the show

In the Smallville season 4 premiere, Martha (Annette O’Toole) was approached by Dr. Swann’s associate, Dr. Bridgette Crosby (Margot Kidder), who gave her a piece of black Kryptonite to return to Clark ( Tom Welling) his true self.

Margot Kidder never returned to Smallville, and Dr. Bridgette Crosby was murdered off-screen towards the end of the season by Jason Teague (Jensen Ackles). The reason for this is related to the death of Christopher Reeve in 2004.

According to Margot Kidder, the writers wanted to do a scene in Smallville where Dr. Crosby told Clark about the death of Reeve’s character, Dr. Swann. Kidder disagreed with what she felt was a tacky approach.

This is because Margot Kidder believed that the producers were being exploitative and were using Reeve’s death for publicity. After refusing to return, the writers had to find a way to discard her character on Smallville.

Smallville ended up finding a way to deal with Dr. Swann’s death, but since Kidder wouldn’t do the scene they wanted, they made Clark and his parents know that he died of natural causes on a newscast.

What if Margot Kidder had stayed in Smallville? It is rumored that through a shocking twist, she would have become the main villain of season 4, but it’s hard to say if this was actually the case.



