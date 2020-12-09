This was the criticism of the Netflix series by the viewers

The Netflix platform has released Selena: the series, which is based on the biographical life of the famous singer Selena Quintanilla. But, it seems that it is not getting very good reviews from viewers.

Selena Quintanilla Pérez, was a Mexican-American singer who managed to achieve a large number of sales with her music, but was unfortunately murdered in 1995.

Selena broke many barriers in the male-dominated Texan genre, but ended up winning a Grammy Award in 1994 at just 23 years old, the first female artist to win in this category.

Selena Quintanilla, will be played by The Walking Dead actress, Christian Serratos. This is the official trailer they have released for the series.

But, it seems that the series has not been receiving very good reviews since its premiere, so much so that fans of the singer have been making fun of it, in this way.

“This 40-second video of Selena dancing is so much better than all the episodes of the new Netflix series.”

Viewers who saw Selena: the series, failed to exceed the expectations of many fans of the singer, even according to the Google search engine, it has achieved a 73% score. Something very low.

Now, the question everyone is asking is, will there be a second season of Serena: The Series? At the moment Netflix has not produced the results of the number of viewers, but once it manages to show them, the future of the program will be known.



