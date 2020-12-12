This was one of Steve McGarrett’s biggest recklessnesses

The popular CBS series Hawaii Five-0 saw its end in early 2020, so many fans will miss seeing main character Steve McGarrett’s recklessness. But, remembering a little, this has perhaps been his biggest madness of all.

In the final episode of season 7, Steve McGarrett jumps off a bridge and lands on a moving semi-trailer below, with the goal of rescuing the girls who are caught in a sex trafficking ring.

This is probably the craziest stunt Hawaii Five-0’s main character Steve has ever done.

Because he could have died in several different ways, if he had not had time or had been lucky or even a guardian angel would not have been on his side. See how the scene was in this video.

We all know that Steve has risked his life several times during the 10 seasons of Five-0, but never before had he done something at this level, one of the greatest recklessness.

It was without a doubt one of the best, if not the best, action sequences that the popular Hawaii series Five-0 has ever shown. A great character with a great actor.



