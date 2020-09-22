This was Jennifer Aniston’s first love

When talking about Jennifer Aniston’s love life, it is very likely that the first thing you remember is her romance with Brad Pitt, however, before becoming the great celebrity she is today, she went through a great romance that ended due to the responsibilities of be a potential star.

It was with actor Daniel McDonald, she was 20 and 29, however age did not matter for them to fall madly in love. Both were actors trying to make their way through the artistic medium. They spent 5 years together.

When Jennifer landed the role in Friends that would put her on the map, he was making his dream career on Broadway. Despite the great love that existed between the two, they ended the relationship because their times did not coincide and it was very difficult to adjust their schedules.

She met Brad Pitt in 1995 and had a romance that lasted until 2005. For his part, he married Italian actress Mujah Maraini-Melehi, with whom he had two children. Sadly, Daniel’s story ended in 2007 after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor that ended his life.



