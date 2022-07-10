This time, the gameplay of Mass Effect 4 Biotic may be completely different

Apart from the brief trailers and teasers of Mass Effect 4 (or any other official name that BioWare stopped at), little is known about the game. Fans have come to the conclusion, true or not, that the game can somehow combine the stories of the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies, that it canonizes the ending “Destruction” from Mass Effect 3 and that there is a large time gap (obvious if you combine the two stories).

If Mass Effect fans see the Milky Way in the next title, it will be completely different. At the end of “Annihilation”, all synthetic life is destroyed, which means that the Geth, unfortunately, are sacrificed to destroy the Reapers. There are ways to bring the Geth back to Mass Effect 4, but destroying the Reapers could advance Mass Effect technology a thousandfold. In turn, this will need to be reflected in the gameplay in the next title, and it goes without saying that Biotics may be more powerful than ever.

Mass Effect 4: Destruction of Reapers, Development of biotics

As many fans know, some characters have biotic abilities. Sometimes these are parts of mixed classes with multiple abilities, and some characters, such as Jack, are feared because of their biotic strength. In short, biotics is explained as a person’s ability to generate Mass Effect fields using a zero element embedded in his body. This leads to gameplay with biotic characters capable of knocking enemies off their feet, lifting them into the air, creating gravity wells, creating barriers and much more.

Imaginary technologies are far advanced by the standards of the real world, but the destruction of the Reapers can push them even further. There is no doubt that after the destruction of Mass Effect repeaters, many civilizations of the Milky Way will treat the destroyed reapers as important scientific junk. Given the size, technology, and power of the Reaper, any time gap in Mass Effect 4 can easily be explained by the fact that civilizations are discovering untold achievements.

The Mass Effect Codex introduces the assumption among the races of the Milky Way that each Reaper has a massive Element Zero core. This could explain how these synthetic lifeforms conserve the energy they need to travel, fight, and various other abilities, since the resulting Mass Effect field would be huge to generate energy for the shield. Element zero is rare in the Milky Way galaxy, and therefore there are few biotics (compared to the overall size, scale, and other abilities in the galaxy). There may not be any more of it, and with so much of it combined with the achievements of one of the most powerful races in the galaxy, it goes without saying that it will spread like wildfire in the years to come.

Mass Effect 4: Biotic Gameplay is growing Exponentially

IF, and this is a big “if”, Mass Effect 4 uses this as background information or as a plot in the next game, this should be reflected in the gameplay. It also seems inevitable, given that BioWare nevertheless has to explain what’s going on with the remains of the Reaper. This should lead to more powerful biotic abilities. It’s hard to say exactly how, but the ability to mentally manipulate and control machines, tear people apart and reassemble them, turn Mass Effect fields into a powerful, perhaps even nuclear energy explosion, and much more are all possibilities. .

These are also dangerous opportunities that the Mass Effect game probably cannot avoid. However, if Jack from Mass Effect 2 was a terrifying biotic, then it’s even more tempting to imagine a humanoid biotic with the power of Reaper technology and an abundant amount of element zero.

Mass Effect 4 is in development.