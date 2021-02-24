The “Sign In with Apple” feature introduced by Apple with iOS 13 allows users to log into any application with a single click. This feature, which does not share users’ e-mail information and name even with the developer of the application, is one of the most concrete examples Apple has given to privacy.

But some developers are quite uncomfortable with this feature of Apple. According to the information quoted by The Information, US Department of Justice officials began investigating whether the company was abusing its dominance in the market by taking advantage of the “Sign In with Apple” feature.

“Sign in with Apple” feature caused trouble for the company

The primary focus of the Ministry of Justice is whether Apple uses the control over the App Store in its favor and the fee policy it subjected to the developers. In addition, the ministry also evaluated the complaints that Apple did not comply with some of the rules imposed on developers in their own applications.

Apple also requires a “Sign in with Apple” option in applications that have a Google or Facebook sign in button. But according to the developers who filed the lawsuit, this rule threatens to discourage users from redirecting Apple’s services to a competing platform. In fact, the developers say they have to remove the Google and Facebook login options from their apps just because they do not accept this rule.

All these claims about the company will be concluded as a result of a thorough research; Ultimately, the US authorities will decide whether Apple is abusing competition. Apple spokesperson Fred Sainz did not comment on the antitrust investigation in question; however, he reiterated that Apple’s login button offers users a privacy-focused alternative. Sainz underlined that the company has jointly created guidelines with some developers and received positive feedback.