This time Amazon is in the focus of reactions because of the search results!

E-commerce company Amazon is on the agenda for allegedly unfair competition in search results. Here are the striking results of a new study.

Founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos in 1994, Amazon has been criticized this time. Washington, USA-based e-commerce focused company is listed as one of the five largest companies in the world. However, from time to time we see negative news. Finally, it was claimed that the e-commerce giant made unfair competition in the search results.

Amazon is highlighting its own products

Technology site The Markup conducted an extensive study. First, the team created a list of 3,492 popular product searches. They then ran these searches on the desktop without signing in and analyzed the first page of results.

The research showed that Amazon places its own brands high in search results. Moreover, Amazon products rank above even higher-rated competing products.

The study published today revealed that Amazon engages in unfair competition. However, Amazon denied the results of this study. “We do not favor our store-branded products in search results,” a spokesperson for Amazon said in an emailed statement. said.

By contrast, the report argues that the company’s brands make up a small portion of all products reviewed, but still occupy a large portion of the top rankings in search results.



(Photo: Rich Pedrocelli / AP)

In the search results included in the report, 37.4 percent of Amazon brands or specialties were neither labeled as “our brands” nor bore a name associated with companies such as AmazonBasics or Whole Foods. Thus, many customers were unaware that they were purchasing an Amazon brand or an Amazon-exclusive product.

An Amazon spokesperson said, “The type and quantity of product shown to the customer depends on many factors, including the customer’s question and whether the customer is shopping on a desktop, mobile browser or in our app.” made a statement.