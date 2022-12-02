This Ticktocker Looks Exactly Like Selena Gomez, and Fans Can’t Believe It

TikToker, who looks just like singer and former Disney star Selena Gomez, is taking over social media as fans can’t believe it’s not the same person.

TikTok is home to a host of celebrity lookalikes, some of which are so convincing that fans have wondered if they aren’t actually incredibly convincing deepfakes.

Some of the most famous lookalikes on TikTok look like the spitting image of the actresses from the list of the best Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie, who actually teamed up for the supernatural cosplay duo Black Widow and Harley Quinn, which went viral.

Now another celebrity lookalike is taking over TikTok… and she looks exactly like actress and singer Selena Gomez.

TikToker Went Viral Because It Looks Like Selena Gomez

For unwitting viewers, this may be Gomez’s secondary TikTok account, but it definitely isn’t. Instead, she creates content called “babywiering” and is gaining over a million views thanks to her latest video.

In the clip, babywearing dances to Kanye West’s “Heartless” mashup and Weekend in a miniskirt and a cropped top, making some viewers think, since the only difference between TikToker and Gomez is her short hair.

The video has gained more than 1.6 million views and more than 165,000 million likes, and commenters were stunned by the similarities between the two women.

“You look more like Selena Gomez than Selena Gomez,” one commentator joked.

“WHAT’S GOING ON IN SELENA GOMEZ HERE?” asked another.

“My girl won the genetic lottery,” someone joked.

Although Selena has not yet responded to her TikTok doppelganger, fans can’t help but notice the similarities between them — something that happened to other celebrities on the app in the past, when Ariana Grande’s doppelganger Paige Niemann was especially criticized after recreating the singer’s 2021 wedding photos.