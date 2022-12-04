This Superhero Saved “Superman” Henry Cavill From Mental Health Problems

Henry Cavill may be one of the most important superheroes in the DC extended universe. He is also a strong pillar in an industry that feeds on other people’s opinions, but there have been many times when the actor himself needed some savings. Although the first superhero that comes to mind when it comes to Henry Cavill is the broad—shouldered, blue-eyed Superman, the actor has someone else in mind.

The superhero chosen by Cavill is not a broad—shouldered, blue-eyed man in a red raincoat, but actually an American akita with black fur named Carl El. The two boys are the cutest best friends. And the fact that they were inseparable even during the promotion of The Witcher Season 2 is proof of that. Like many of us, the superstar also turns to his dog for moral support. And, justifying his name, his dog never lets him down.

Henry Cavill thanks his dog for his mental health

The actor had a dog at all crucial moments of his career. The dog saw Cavill turn into a movie star. And even when the actor was having a hard time in his career, Carl was there. From the fact that he took a dog with him when he promoted the Justice League, to the words “my dog was my savior” in an interview with Lucy Jones, fans have seen his dog grow up with him.

Henry Cavill and his dog Kal promoting the s2 of the witcher are the cutest 🤍 pic.twitter.com/a12moUPLX1 — best of henry cavill (@henryfiIes) December 6, 2021

So it wasn’t a shock when Cavill said, “He really is my best friend.”

The actor further added: “We go everywhere together. He’s 8 now, and he’s saved my emotional and psychological frenzy many times,” promoting “The Witcher Season 2.” In case you haven’t noticed, Cavill’s dog was named after the great Superman.

And we can all imagine that Karl El will be the first to know about Cavill’s return to DC. Cavill has been raising his dog since he was just ten weeks old. And now, at the age of 9, Karl is as pumped up as his master. So it’s safe to say that Carl is Cavill’s favorite child, and his giant computer takes second place.

