This special event, new episodes will air before Date!

The Walking Dead, will launch next year the 6 additional episodes of season 10. Before these arrive, a special episode will get fans and here we tell you when is the date you can see it through AMC.

AMC, plans to release all 6 anthology episodes of The Walking Dead, in order to close the story of season 10 of the zombie drama.

Recall that it was recently announced that the final episodes of season 10 of The Walking Dead will hit fan screens from October 28 to April 4, 2021 through AMC.

The next anthology episodes of season 10 of The Walking Dead will focus on each of the main characters of the zombie drama, Maggie, Negan, Daryl, Carol among others.

However, fans of The Walking Dead have gotten the good news. And is that before the arrival of the final part of season 10, a special pre-launch episode can be seen through AMC on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

In this regard, Chris Hardwick from The Walking Dead, announced that he will present a new preview special when The Walking Dead returns with new episodes.

It is important to note that the next virtual edition of Talking Dead will be broadcast through AMC in order to address the remaining six episodes of The Walking Dead season 10, which will take place in a time after the War of the Whisperers. from the episode “A Certain Doom” released in October.



