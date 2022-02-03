This Robot Will Be Able To Disassemble And Recycle Your Old Mobile

Robot: In these times, manufacturers of electronic devices are clear that recycling is part of the future. Now more than ever it is more important due to the fact that many need important parts for the manufacture of their chips, all the more reason to promote this practice. But in the field of smartphones there is a “novelty” that could make many brands opt for recycling old mobiles thanks to this robot with artificial intelligence.

A robot capable of recycling your old mobile

All manufacturers of electronic devices are aware of what is happening in their production chain and their supply sources. Each device has its own chips, and with the growing crisis in semiconductors, it is difficult to cover such a wide demand in every way. So there are only two options left: use older chips already in production or recycle parts to create new ones.

But this does not only apply to chips, it is also something that concerns smartphones in general. The solution to this problem has been found by scientists who have created a robot capable of recycling any device in front of it. Everything is achieved thanks to the use of artificial intelligence, with which it is capable of differentiating the parts of each device and separating them.

In this way it is easier to see the parts that can be recycled regardless of the state in which they are after the process. The funny thing is that, according to what The Verge comments, there are several universities working in this field to the point that each one is teaching AI how to disassemble a battery or how to detach the chips from the motherboard, magnets or cameras and everything by using a robotic arm that is responsible for the extraction.