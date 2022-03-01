This Popular Altcoin Will Now Be Listed On This Industry Famous Exchange!

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, run by twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, has announced that Solana (SOL), the native token of Solana’s eponymous smart contract blockchain platform, will now be listed on Gemini. With this development, SOL investors can now stock SOL on the Gemini exchange or be bought by other investors.

The Importance of Gemini

According to Gemini’s official statement, US dollars (USD), British pounds sterling (GBT), Euros (EUR), Canadian dollars (CAD), Australian dollars (AUD), Hong Kong dollars (HKD) and Singapore dollars (SGD) are available on the platform. and SOL will be able to be exchanged and new purchases can be made.

Gemini is known as a cryptocurrency exchange that allows its customers to buy, sell and store digital assets. Founded in New York in 2014, this exchange is one of the most popular exchanges in the crypto industry, and is touted as a trust company. In addition, Gemini made a name for itself as the world’s first licensed Ethereum (ETH) exchange in June 2016. Gemini, one of the most used exchanges in many countries, is mostly preferred because of its ease of transfer. In addition, Gemini is the first in the industry to launch Bitcoin futures contracts in December 2017.

Solana Current Status

On the other hand, after a February full of uncertainties for cryptocurrencies, Solana (SOL) had a volatile month and followed the state of the general market by going above $100 in some places and down to $80 in places. At the time of this writing, Solana (SOL) is trading at $98.40, up 8.39% in the last 24 hours.

The adoption of Solana is on the rise, as it is constantly associated with the metaverse universe and is a favorite of many investors. Although experts predict uncertainty for March due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the FED’s March interest rate announcements, investors think that Solana will gradually increase and continue to be one of the shining stars of the sector.