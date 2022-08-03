This One Big Triple H Shift Is A Game Changer For WWE

The changes Triple H has made since taking over the WWE creative process have been somewhat subtle, but this new shift is completely game-changing for wrestlers. Vince McMahon ran Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown with an iron fist. He liked his shows to be carefully spelled out in relation to actions in the ring and promotions. He controlled almost everything the performers said and did, right down to what Michael Cole said in the comments.

This is an important reason why some wrestlers refused to sign a contract with the company, and what made AEW such an attractive alternative. Some wrestlers aren't very good with a microphone and may need some guidance; for others, it's their meat and potatoes. MJF, for example, would be a different character if McMahon regulated what he said on the stick.

However, a recent report shows that Triple H was much less restrictive and controlling of WWE wrestlers. Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com wrote the following about the creative shift: “One of the major changes that has happened over the past few weeks in WWE is the weakening of freedom for talents when they speak into the microphone, which allows them to improvise more. We’re told that a big part of what made Seamus vs. Drew McIntyre’s match so great on Smackdown last week is that at least a significant portion of the match was announced in the ring, rather than every seat laid out by him in advance. time. ” (so in the original)

The match between McIntyre and Seamus is a vivid example of what can happen when two high—class performers are allowed to just work. The two recently fought about a million times on television, and none of the matches were particularly memorable. McMahon used the same predictable finishing over and over again to keep this feud going, making the fights tired and outdated. It looks like Drew and Seamus were let off the leash on SmackDown, and the difference was immediately noticeable.

Fans may have started texting their friends asking if what they saw was true. An exciting match between Seamus and McIntyre, which actually touched a little to the core? How could it be? The PWInsider report helps explain what happened and the result was an unforgettable fight. The commentary team was also on top throughout the good old Donnybrook match. Under McMahon, this would probably be tedious work between several easily forgettable high points. With Triple H at the helm, Cole and Pat McAfee wove a story between the bumps that made the audience want to join the ride. This caused the match to get excessive and made McIntyre look strong heading into his main event match against Roman Reines at the WWE Clash At The Castle.