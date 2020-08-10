This New Crypto Entity Will Ignite the Defi Madness.

With decentralized finance (DeFi) craze waning over the past few weeks, DTC Capital head Spencer Noon says a rising crypto asset will usher in a new phase of the DeFi craze.

In a new post, Noon tells his 22,000 Twitter followers that he is following Curve Finance (CRV) closely as the new cryptocurrency could potentially push the DeFi sector higher.

“The cat is out of the bag, that’s right. CRV will probably be the next big domino that drives DeFi crazy. Such actions are inevitable if you have [a] critical infrastructure for farms and you have very large daily volumes and low supply. ”

Decentralized Exchange Curve Finance

Curve Finance is a decentralized exchange (DEX) for Ethereum-based tokens that supports liquidity generation by offering incentives to liquidity providers. The first incentive allows the liquidity pools to charge fees for transactions executed on the platform. The second incentive involves the exclusive delivery of the protocol’s governance token, CRV, to pools and users that provide liquidity since the inception of the crypto asset.

“CRV will be given to Curve.fi liquidity providers. There will be no public sales or ICOs. All users who provide liquidity in Curve will be given a CRV retrospectively from day 1, depending on how long and how much liquidity they have provided to CRV. ”

The team behind Curve Finance has not yet launched CRV, but Coinbase is already trying to list the token on the exchange.

According to DeFi Pulse, at the time of this writing, Curve Finance is the seventh largest DeFi protocol in which $ 247 million worth of assets are locked.



