THIS Netflix Show With a 100% Critical Rating Is Breaking Records

Netflix is a home for all good things. The streaming giant is constantly releasing content that is suitable for almost all genres. From the mysteries of Enola Holmes to the magic of the Warrior nun and documentaries like The Social Dilemma, OTT Mogul is truly second to none.

While Netflix has definitely thought about how the series can become a worldwide sensation overnight with dramas like “The Squid Game” and “Stranger Things,” there’s something else the streamer hasn’t achieved. Netflix Originals, although very interesting, do not match the audience rating on Netflix. However, more recently, one show managed to gain an audience rating of 99%.

A Supernatural Series that is not only your favorite, but also Netflix

The streaming giant enjoyed an abundance of hit TV series. Such series as “Stranger Things” and “Ozark” have received many awards. And the likes of Squid Games and Money Heist have left a deep mark on pop culture. Even though OTT Mughal has no shortage of award-winning series, it has never had an original with a very high audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But this series managed to lift the curse. He received not only a 99% audience rating, but also a 100% critical rating.

“Warrior Nun” at its best is the closest thing today’s audience should have to a series like “Sabrina: The Teenage Witch.” The fantasy drama is based on Ben Dunn’s popular comic book The Warrior Nun of Armala. It was previously planned that this would be a feature film, but due to a change in plans, nine great episodes were released that the audience loved. So much so that the second season of “Warrior Nun” received a 100% critical rating and 99% viewer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the only Netflix series to receive this.

Will there be a season 3 of the series “Warrior Nun”?

19-year-old Ava Silva met us for the first time in July 2020. The series tells about Ava Silva, an orphan with paralysis of the lower extremities. But everything changes when she wakes up in the morgue with an artifact in her back. This divine artifact symbolizes that Ava is now part of the Order of the Cruciform Sword. In addition, the group is fighting evil on Earth.

The mysterious main character of the drama was brilliantly played by the Portuguese actress Alaba Baptista. Other actors include such talents as Toya Turner, Lorena Andrea, Christina Tonteri Yang, Tristan Ulloa and Silvia De Fanti. Given the intriguing storyline and the amazing acting, the series, of course, was renewed for season 2.

However, its future remains uncertain because Netflix has not announced an extension of the series a few months after the release of the first season. After all, the series was renewed when the first season got 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, so fans have high hopes that our beloved warrior nun will welcome us back with Season 3 with its record-breaking feat.

Although there has been no official announcement from Netflix, fans of the series have crossed their fingers that they will soon see more of their favorite female heroines.

