This Microsoft Office deal gets you a lifetime license for $39, or two licenses for $59

Using a computer for work and entertainment is great, but regardless of whether you are performing simple tasks or running a business, sooner or later you will need a productivity package to write, correct, perform some calculations or create presentations. Word, Excel, PowerPoint are industry standards, but paying for an Office 365 subscription may not be part of your immediate plans.

So how about getting Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for just $39.99, which includes everything you need, like Word and Excel, in addition to Outlook, Access, Publisher and OneNote? This is more than 88% lower than the usual price for a separate license, and it is also available for Windows and macOS.

Plus, there’s an even better deal that gives you two Office 2021 Pro licenses for $59.99.

Buying an Office license directly is an ideal alternative to paying for a regular subscription. Of course, Office 365 adds more online features, but if you just need the best Office apps, this one-time purchase with a significant discount won’t be difficult.

There are decent free options, such as LibreOffice and FreeOffice, but the Microsoft package remains the most reliable, feature-rich and attractive to work with.

The most recent versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint include collaborative editing and collaboration in real time from applications (the advantage of using browser-based tools), as well as several new features and a modern user interface with high-resolution support. and dark mode.

Microsoft Excel may just be one of the most useful tools ever created. It’s not just for accountants and financial gurus. Pivot tables help you use Excel’s most powerful tool to better represent your data. Check out the popular formulas and learn how to combine them to navigate and automate most of your office work. Work faster using macros to automate tasks in Word, find tips and shortcuts to improve the efficiency of working with PowerPoint, immerse yourself in the process of creating presentations using charts, graphs and tables.

Boost your productivity with Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for just $39.99, available for Windows or Mac. Alternatively, you can buy two licenses for $59.99. Your software license keys are instantly available for downloading and installing Office 2021.