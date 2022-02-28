This Metaverse Project Made a First in the World! Giant Brands Will Participate

With the Metaverse universe starting to take its place in every aspect of our lives, the blockchain-based virtual world Decentraland (MANA) announced that it will host Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW) for the first time on its platform.

Fashion Week on Metaverse

Blockchain-based virtual world Decentraland has announced the launch of Metaverse Fashion Week, which is scheduled to take place on March 24-27, 2022. According to the announcement, numerous well-known fashion brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Selfridges, Tommy Hilfiger, Jacob & Co and more will attend the four-day metaverse fashion event.

Decentraland will host four-day virtual runway shows to showcase artificial intelligence fashion and wearable technology in the form of immutable tokens (NFTs) from some of the world’s most well-known fashion brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Selfridges, Cavalli, Eli.

In the statements made by Decentraland recently, he stated that the virtual world Metaverse Fashion Week will present digital wearables, showcase virtual catwalk shows and host after parties. Many well-known celebrities in the global fashion industry will attend Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week.

Demand is Increasing

Sam Hamilton, creative director of MANA, said that while fashion is not new to the meta-universe, the demand for stylish digital clothing is growing rapidly. Hamilton made the following statements in his statements;

“Fashion and haute couture are not new to the metaverse. Decentraland has been at the cutting edge of rare and in-demand digital fashions since the launch of wearable avatars in 2020.

Since then, creators have been pushing both the technical and style boundaries of Decentraland wearables, creating a booming economy with over $1 million in wearable avatar sales last year.”

The immersive fashion show will take place in Decentraland’s new Luxury Fashion District and will feature a futuristic-looking runway. It will also host pop-up metaverse stores and afterparties.

The district’s shopping district will surround the virtual rink and will be inspired by the architecture of Paris’ famous Avenue Montaigne, known for its stylish clothing stores and decor.

On the other hand, Decentraland (MANA) continues to trade at $2.59 with a decrease of 1.98% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data, as of the time of writing.