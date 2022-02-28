This Metaverse Coin Makes a Major Move: A World First!

Decentraland has announced the launch of Metaverse Fashion Week. Fashion Week, hosted by Decentraland, behind the metaverse coin MANA, will take place on March 24-27, 2022.

Decentraland hosts Fashion Week with many luxury brands

Decentraland has announced Metaverse Fashion Week, which is scheduled to take place on March 24-27, 2022. According to the statement, numerous major fashion brands such as Dolce and Gabbana, Selfridges, Tommy Hilfiger, Jacob and Co and more will participate in the four-day metaverse design event. Decentraland to Host 4-Day Fashion Event Featuring Famous Designers and Luxury Fashion Houses Towards the end of March, the blockchain-based metaverse Decentraland will have a design week with a best selection program of computerized catwalks.

The fashion frenzy will highlight the looks of Vogue Arabia, Elie Saab, Guo Pei, Etro, among others. Decentraland announced that the virtual world Metaverse Fashion Week will feature advanced wearables, present virtual fashion shows and host all the shows. Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week will feature some of the top names in the style industry worldwide.

According to Decentraland, the four-day-style show will feature Vogue Arabia, Elie Saab, Guo Pei, Etro, Jacob and Co, Dolce and Gabbana, Selfridges, Tommy Hilfiger, Ferocious, Dundas, Cavalli, Paco Rabanne, Hogan, Muller, Garrett Leight, Cavalli. and The Fabricant will complete their performance. Fashion week members will actually want to gather in Decentraland’s Extravagance Fashion District. The four-day event will be promoted by UNXD and Vogue Arabia, according to the Decentraland group.

The latest situation in the price of the metaverse coin MANA

Decentraland has been at the forefront of unusual and popular advanced design since the launch of symbol wearables in 2020. The fashion event will kick off with London retailer Selfridges opening a metaverse store. Paco Rabanne and Victor Vasarely will provide a live experience at the Selfridges store opening. Meanwhile, MANA is changing hands at $2.61, down 0.4 percent.