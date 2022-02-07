This Metaverse Coin Has Announced Affiliate: Its Price Has Shot!

This week, several metaverse coin projects have outperformed, witnessing double-digit price increases. Nakamoto Games currently ranks first on the green board with a price increase of around 27%. Let’s take a look at Nakamoto Games and the NAKA token to understand why its value has increased.

What is the Metaverse coin Nakamoto Games (NAKA)?

Launched in October 2021, Nakamoto Games is the gaming platform that will create an ecosystem around play-to-win games. Nakamoto Games plans to launch a flexible blockchain-based gaming platform that will provide a one-stop service for the latest play-to-win crypto games. The aim of the project is to serve as the portal for various Blockchain games, similar to how the App Store and Google Play Store serve as platforms for different mobile games. Polygon (MATIC) is the foundation of Nakamoto Games, providing fast output and cheap fees, ideal for metaverse coin and games. The Unity game engine will be used to build the platform’s games, while Solidity will be used to set up blockchain smart contracts.

The Nakamoto Games platform, which includes various games, is offered to users. Users need to open an account on the platform before they can start playing. NAKA is used in everything from the platform’s native cryptocurrency and transactions to in-game items and events. You can find the metaverse guides we prepared as Somanews here (part-1, part-2).

Why is the NAKA price rising?

Nakamoto Games announced on Twitter a collaboration with AcknoLedger, which provides advanced indexing and search technologies for NFTs in Web 3.0 and metaverse applications. As a result of the collaboration, NAKA users will be able to easily find an NFT of their choice. The news comes right after the introduction of Nakamoto Games’ ecosystem marketplace, which allows players to search and trade items related to their game selections. Nakamoto Games also announced the implementation of a recommendation system and a chat function on February 4. The new features will increase engagement on the site and provide incentives for people to join their ecosystem.

As a result, NAKA’s price increase of over 29 percent today and over 43 percent in the past seven days is mostly due to current events and revisions.