This Metaverse Coin Floated in One Day: Made 1,700 Percent!

A recently released metaverse coin has gained more than 1700% on the day today. It looks like Metaverse coins are starting to gain traction once again, and many are seeing significant price gains this week. In particular, a cryptocurrency called Metaverse ALL BEST ICO (METAALLBI) has attracted attention today by gaining over 1700% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, the metaverse coin was trading at $0.008806.

What is Metaverse coin Metaverse ALL BEST ICO (METAALLBI)?

Metaverse ALL BEST ICO, listed on CoinMarketCap on March 8, 2022, as the name suggests, is a launching platform that allows users to create and launch different projects. The platform team will provide full support for the successful realization of crypto projects launched on the platform, and every token launched on the platform is considered part of the ALLBI family. The purpose of Metaverse ALL BEST ICO is to form a large group to work and support each other’s projects. According to the whitepaper, the following projects have already been launched on the platform.

onLEXpa. A Europe-based education website specializing in developing online courses and projects.

LibreFree. A platform that allows freelancers to build their independent careers and get more freelancing opportunities.

Metaverse Future. A project earned by playing Metaverse

Most transactions are from PancakeSwap

When it comes to tokens, the good news is that most of the trading volume comes from a decentralized exchange, PancakeSwap. However, looking at the distribution of token holders, we can see that the three accounts hold more than 98% of the total supply. The fact that the dealer and the other two addresses hold more than 98% of the supply is quite compatible as this means that one of the top three addresses can easily dump the token and bring the price down to almost zero. Therefore, you should be careful if you want to buy this token. Also, only 0.1% of the supply is on PancakeSwap, which does not provide nearly enough liquidity for a healthy market. However, the website has an extremely simple structure. This project could have great potential if the team burns copious amounts of tokens and refreshes their website.