This Metaverse Coin Doesn’t Stop: It Made 5x and It’s Trending!

MetaPets (METAPETS), a metaverse coin, has been holding the title of being the most trending cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap for days. So, what is behind this rise? Before going into the details of the coin, it is worth noting that newly released coins carry risk and can fall as quickly as they rise.

Why is the Metaverse coin MetaPets (METAPETS) rising?

MetaPets, a new token aimed at providing the first digitized virtual pets for the Metaverse, has been holding its top trending position on Coinmarketcap since its launch. The project is under the radar of 115,284 investors. The token reached a record price of $0.00000001354 on January 1, 2022 and is currently trading at $0.000000000087. It has experienced an increase of 3,364,405.20 percent from its lowest price recorded on December 1, 0.000000000001. So, what developments have occurred in the coin so far?

On November 19, 2021, the MetaPets project was first launched on Pancakeswap, and in less than 10 minutes after launch, the price increased 5x.

The project was officially listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko on November 22, 2021.

Shortly after the listing news, the team announced that there will be developments such as certificate audit, NFT project, prize games, new website, airdrop.

That same day, the Metapets team confirmed that Crypto.com had listed the project.

On November 23, 2021, the project trended on Crypto.com.

It trended on Coinmarketcap for the first time since its launch on November 26, 2021.

On November 28, 2021, the team decided to do a major burn in response to feedback from the community.

It reached a market capitalization of $27 million on November 29, 2021.

On December 9, 2021, trading for Metapets began on Whitebit.

On December 14, 2021, the team changed the official website design considering that it did not meet the needs of the community.