This Metaverse Coin Announces Major Partnerships! Here are the details

Metaverse coins have been attracting a lot of attention lately. The Sandbox (SAND) project, an important metaverse coin, has been a favorite of investors recently. In essence, Sandbox is a project where players can purchase digital lands called LANDs and build experiences on them to share with other users. As Kriptokoin.com, we are looking at the partnerships that Sandbox has announced recently. At the time of writing, SAND was trading at $5.05, down 9%.

Popular metaverse coin seeks new partnerships

Sandbox is touted as the leader of the metaverse by mainstream media such as the Wall Street Journal and CNBC. The popular metaverse coin has announced that it has entered into several partnerships in Hong Kong from music, entertainment, finance and gaming to develop its project called Mega City. The Sandbox is launching a new venture next week. According to this project, users will have the opportunity to buy lands alongside the valuable virtual lands of Sandbox’s partners. Some of the people/organizations that bought land in the virtual world of The Sandbox are as follows:

Adrian Cheng: Hong Kong investor Adrian Cheng has a net worth of more than $20 billion. It is said that the “LAND” he bought will be one of the important centers of the Mega City project.

Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHK): One of the portfolio startups that entered The SandBox with a large amount of funding. This initiative will deal with the blockchain dimension of the metaverse project. In addition, the SHK initiative will be responsible for the project’s NFT collections. The revenues of the company will be donated to charity-themed non-governmental organizations.

PwC Hong Kong: The Hong Kong leg of the PwC initiative has stepped into the metaverse by purchasing land from The Sandbox.

TIMES CAPITAL: This company will be responsible for the most important NFT collection in The Sandbox, especially CryptoPunks, Meebits.