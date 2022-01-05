This Meme Coin Passes SHIB! Look What The Whales Are Doing

Shiba Inu vs. Baby Doge Coin: BabyDoge seems to have surpassed the popular meme coin Shiba Inu in terms of ownership. Baby DogeCoin (BabyDoge) surpasses Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders. The news was announced via tweet by Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account.

Meme coin projects collide

Looking at BscScan data, Baby Doge Coin currently has 1,119,507 owners, while Shiba Inu has a total of 1,116,713 owners. There is no doubt that Baby DogeCoin has been gaining popularity recently. However, the “Whales” prefer the Shiba Inu (SHIB) over BabyDoge as the Shiba Inu has many competitive advantages over Baby Doge Coin. A few of the competitive advantages of SHIB in this context can be listed as follows:

The Shiba Inu’s ecosystem itself (SHIB, BONE and LEASH).

The total supply of Shiba Inu is much less compared to Baby Doge Coin.

Top businesses like NOWPayments, Newegg, Shiba Coffee Shop, Bigger Entertainment support Shiba Inu’s “community burns”.

Shiba Inu is close to launching its blockchain with the name “Shibarium”. Shibarium is said to have fixed the gas fees issue and is likely close to zero.

Shiba Inu is also close to launching NFT Game soon as it has already partnered with Australian game studio PlaySide and the appointment of Former Vice President William Volk at Activision has sparked investor interest. Shiba Inu also announced the launch of the Shiba Inu Oshiverse, causing even more excitement. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is now available from AMC Theaters, NOWPayments, Newegg, etc. It is accepted as a payment method by many well-known organizations such as Babydoge is undoubtedly getting serious adoption; The team also plans to burn some serious baby doge.