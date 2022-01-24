This Meme Coin Makes it to the Top 10 Despite the Crash!

The leading meme coin Dogecoin has once again visited the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap. Dogecoin returned to the top 10 after about two months.

The leading meme coin Dogecoin is back in the top 10 in the suppressed market!

Leading meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) has returned to the top ten cryptocurrencies list for the first time in almost two months. The original meme coin currently has a market value of $18 billion. On January 22, Dogecoin suffered a crash along with the rest of the cryptocurrency market. It slid to $0.12, the lowest since mid-April 2021, before rebounding more than 20% from its low.

Polkadot (DOT) dropped to 11th place after failing to make a convincing recovery. DOGE broke out of the top 10 in early December 2021. Displaced by Terra (LUNA). Terra is trading at $64 at the time of writing and is in ninth place. Last January, Dogecoin returned to the top ten for the first time since January, during a massive rally fueled by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. On May 8, its price peaked at $0.73.