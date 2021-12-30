This Meme Coin Is Pushing To List On Binance And Coinbase!

SHIB rival Floki Inu is pushing the Binance and Kraken charts. For Floki, being able to be listed on any of these top exchanges is a giant leap forward for the meme coin project adoption.

In the fight for meme coin listing

Floki Inu, a dog-themed meme coin, continues to trend almost daily on Twitter. On the other hand, the value of the token is depreciating day by day, losing almost -66.69% from its all-time high price of $0.003437 recorded on November 04, 2021. However, the Floki Inu team is confident about the project and has recently asked followers to sign the petition for Binance to be listed on change.org with the caption: “Time for Binance to list Floki Inu!” Binance is extremely meticulous when it comes to listing exaggerated coins. Therefore, there seems to be a possibility that Floki will be listed on Binance first, followed by Coinbase.

At the time of writing this article, 24,420 people had signed the petition. If the signatures reach 25,000 signatures, it will be one of the most signed campaigns on Change.org. In addition, the FLOKI team has also launched a petition titled “Floki Inu will be listed on Coinbase” regarding Coinbase listing. Floki Inu also asks his followers to sign a petition to be listed on Kraken. Kraken has already listed Doge and SHIB, so there’s a chance Kraken might list Floki. Recently, on Monday, BitGlobal listed FLOKI and held a “FLOKI Trading Contest”. The exchange promised to share $10,000 as a reward.

Floki Inu is really trying to go mainstream. The team seems to be doing everything they can to bring Floki to a wider audience. Being listed by any of these exchanges will open new hopes for the meme coin.