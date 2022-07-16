This Major NBA Blockbuster Swap is “Close to happening”: Fan Reaction

NBA insider L.J. Ellis says “multiple sources” believe Kyrie Irving will be sent to Los Angeles as part of a deal that will see Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook move to San Antonio.

There are rumors that Irving is a possible trade target for the Lakers, who are reportedly hoping to reunite the All-Star quarterback with his former Cleveland teammate LeBron James.

The NBA world reacted to these messages on Twitter.

“I wish they would hurry up and have already done something,” one fan wrote.

“I always expected San Antonio to become the third team, they would buy it out,” another added.

“Dad would have a heart attack with all the damn turns,” said another.

While the Lakers would no doubt be happy to trade Irving for Westbrook, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly don’t want Westbrook on their roster. With that in mind, a third team is needed to facilitate the move from Irving to Los Angeles.

“The San Antonio Spurs are a team with a huge amount of free space after trading Dejonte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks this offseason,” Ellis continued.

“How do the Spurs plan to use the place in the cap? The Spurs are actively looking for an opportunity to lease their place under the cap in exchange for draft capital. With stars like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell in the trade market, the Spurs are hoping to be handsomely rewarded for helping acquire one of these big names.”

“According to numerous sources, the closest deal to this is related to sending Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers, and Russell Westbrook to the Spurs. Sources have told me that to facilitate this exchange, the Spurs want to get an unprotected first-round pick from the Lakers.”

“In this scenario, the Lakers will still need to provide draft capital to opt out of the Westbrook deal, but a third team like the Spurs entering the fray will help solve the problem of Brooklyn not wanting Westbrook on its roster.”

What do you think about this potential step?