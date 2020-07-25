This little-known crypto asset has seen 10 percent rise

A little-known cryptocurrency has risen over 10,000% just a few days after its release, making it the latest currency to shock the industry.

The cryptocurrency analysis platform Santiment monitors the performance of the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, the annual finance governance icon, YFI.

An analyst at Santiment explains that token has helped investors earn passive income by leveraging the platforms that offer the best efficiency.

In summary, YFI stands out as a monetizing opportunity. It is now seen as the most efficient opportunity in the DeFi market.

“With this opportunity, you get everything you deposit. In fact, it looks for all the protocols and finds the best returns in the region and then accumulates there, thus ensuring you get the best efficiency. Think of it as an automatic yield aggregator. ”

While the creator Andre Cronje insists that YFI has no financial value, the market thinks differently. Yearn.finance’s local token was traded at $ 31.65 on July 18, before reaching the all-time high of $ 3.458 on July 25, with a huge rise of 10.828.6%.



