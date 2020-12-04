This is why season 2 is considered the most incredible of all

Season 2 of The Vampire Diaries saw The Originals introduce themselves to being the first vampires and they quickly made everyone else on the show seem completely out of place.

The introduction of The Originals in The Vampire Diaries also served to further develop Katherine, providing a tragic backstory that explained the evil of which she was capable.

This helped give Katherine richer motivation and led to better storytelling for the series as a whole. Overall, The Originals were the best villains The Vampire Diaries ever had, and no one who came after them matched them.

Despite everything that was happening in the show’s second season with The Originals, The Vampire Diaries also provided real growth for Damon and Bonnie.

Damon had a purpose and he wasn’t looking to hold back. Bonnie, for her part, spent a lot of time discovering herself in season 2 of The Vampire Diaries, turning into someone who could take down the Mikaelsons if necessary.

Season 2 of The Vampire Diaries also developed the show’s human characters rather than using them as props. This ultimately worked in the show’s favor and resulted in some pretty major deaths.



