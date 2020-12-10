This is why Beth was constantly on the go with Georgi

In Lady’s Gambit, Beth seems to be in a rush to finish the match with Georgi. She gets up from the table and then moves quickly before walking away again. The tactic works as he eventually defeats Georgi, but it’s a confusing approach that he doesn’t use again afterward.

Given the difficulty of the match, Beth may need to change tack to defeat Georgi. Throughout her entire career up to this point in Queen’s Gambit, Beth had only played older and more experienced chess pieces.

The reason Beth stayed away and made noise was because she needed to do something different, distracting him to the point where he was visibly confused and unsure of what to do, and leading him to victory in Queen’s Gambit.

Beth is an instinctive player, but this also shows that she knows how to get inside an opponent’s head. However, the novel Lady’s Gambit shows a different side of this.

In the Lady’s Gambit book, Beth discovers the whole game in her head the night before and wants to “crush” Georgi because she has a deep hatred for him. However, before that, how it fell behind on the clock is also discussed.

There are few signs in the Lady’s Gambit miniseries that Beth has such a passionate dislike for Georgi, though her anger at not hitting him may be reflected in him.

However, in both the Lady’s Gambit miniseries and the book, Beth softens after defeating him, seeing something of herself reflected in him, so she tells him that it is the best thing she has ever played.

In Queen’s Gambit, Beth realizes that he has nothing but chess when she doesn’t understand her questions, and in that she also sees that Alma was right: there is more to life than chess.



