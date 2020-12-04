This is what to expect from the next episodes Trailer!

AMC released the October 12 premiere of season 6 of the zombie drama Fear the Walking Dead, after several months of waiting, which kept fans intrigued over the apparent death of Morgan Jones.

As fans know, the first 7 episodes of Fear the Walking Dead season 6 were filmed before the coronavirus started to wreak havoc in March.

Therefore, the first half of the season of Fear the walking Dead only had 7 episodes. The rest of the season will arrive in 2021 with the remaining 9 episodes as planned by AMC.

Importantly, the second wave of Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episodes will focus on different characters in the style of an anthology series. The new episodes will clarify what the new group “The end is the beginning” is about.

Also, in the plot of the episodes of the second part of season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead, fans will be able to see if Morgan can free her friends and build a new community.

Trailer of the next episodes of season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead

Fans of Fear the Walking Dead can also look forward to the upcoming Morgan-Virginia war episodes. Moreover, it will finally be known who saved Morgan after being shot in the chest at the end of last season. Was it Madison believed to be dead?

While fans wait, AMC released the first trailer for the second part of season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead.



