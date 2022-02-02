This Is What The New WhatsApp Reactions Will Look Like

WhatsApp continues to test different functions with which it will be easier to communicate with other users. The application starts from a very simple base, but there are still points where users can be given a better service. One of them comes from the WhatsApp reactions that were already being tested and that, finally, we already have a first impression of how they would look in the chat.

This would be the new WhatsApp reactions

Messaging applications are the most interactive. You always have to talk to one or more users with whom you want to discuss something in particular. Of course, the idea is to continue the conversation in a direct and fluid way, but there are times when the reactions can be much simpler, and they can already be with the simple emojis.

But in Menlo Park they are looking for a way that all their users have the same features in all their applications, or at least similar. And it is that the arrival of the reactions to WhatsApp is getting closer and closer and the images that you have right above are the best proof of it.

And it is that as we see in the WABetaInfo tweet it is appreciated that the reaction will be registered just below an image or message that has been sent. Users will be able to use several that the application itself will give users to choose from. And yes, if you are wondering about the level of security they will have, the reactions will be within the end-to-end encryption system even if their information is much less relevant than what you can say with a much longer message.

It has yet to reach the testing phase

What you have in front of you in this tweet, as you can also read, are images of what is about to reach the beta version of WhatsApp. Yes, that is, the reactions of the messaging app are not even within what is the closest test program to users, so we will all have to wait for the arrival of this function in the near future.

For that there will be months, since at the rate that everything is going it indicates that this year we could start using them.