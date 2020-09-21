This is what the BTS members look like without makeup

The BTS members care a lot about skincare and the ARMY doesn’t stop admiring them.

BTS Superstars RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook are known for many things: their sick dancing skills, their wonderful voices, their adorable antics on stage and on social media, and their flawless faces.

K-Pop members often wear makeup during performances and events, and it is generally quite subtle and very complementary to their gorgeous fashion and always colorful hair.

However, sometimes, they bless their fans with makeup-free selfies so we can see how flawless their skin is even without makeup.

One quick scroll through BTS’s social media and you can see that these guys love sharing photos and connecting with their ARMY members around the world.

And when the guys are off duty, you can bet a lot of their photos are totally fresh, so if you’re wondering what the “Dynamite” singers look like without makeup, we’ve got you covered.

RM in love with his mask

Jin, who has been nicknamed Worldwide Handsome by just about everyone (a nickname he happily uses for himself as well), is just as handsome with makeup as he is without.

He said in a 2017 video that his motto is: “If you behave young, your face also becomes young.” So maybe that’s why he still has such a perfect baby face! He can’t help but share his beautiful face with fans, both with and without makeup.

His face without makeup looks almost the same, if not a little younger: RM has become the leader of the band, mainly due to the fact that he speaks fluent English a little better than the rest of the group.

RM (which stands for Rap Monster, though he doesn’t use that nickname anymore) often changes his hair color and usually goes with pretty subtle makeup.

RM focuses on taking good care of your skin, which he told Allure in 2017. “My favorite skincare brand is Mediheal, and they have a variety of masks to choose from after a long day of job”.

Whatever skincare routine RM is using, it’s working, because this makeup-free selfie is perfect.

Suga doesn’t have a skincare routine, isn’t he interested?

J-Hope’s skin is of utmost importance to him, and it is due to the fans. “Taking good care of your skin is the number one rule for all celebrities,” she told Allure in 2017.

“I can meet many fans face-to-face at fan meetings and similar events, and I would like to look my best for them.” Without his subtle makeup, he looks fresh and ready to start the day with casual selfies like this one.

He also sticks to his skincare routine, he said. “In the morning, I use toner and facial cream. In the evening, the steps are toner, essence, acne care, lotion, and cream.”

Suga, the BTS rapper, has a skincare routine that doesn’t fit in with the rest of the group. “My bad habit is that I don’t take care of my skin,” she told Allure.

However, in her makeup-free selfies, we would have no idea that she doesn’t clean and moisturize frequently, because her skin still looks like porcelain.

The boys of BTS know how to give their skin a break from makeup

Although the BTS guys wear their makeup often, it’s easy to tell from their selfies that they know how to give their skin a break. And they are very knowledgeable when it comes to skin care.

V even asked Allure in 2017: “I don’t have a particular bad habit, but I am concerned that my skin lacks elasticity.

Jungkook said that he relies on toner and cream every day to keep his skin soft and smooth, and Jimin chimed in to add that he loves to clean his face after performances. He said it also helps clear his mind and adds to his self-care routine.

Jimin makes sure to drink more water on flights to and from events, because he knows the air on the plane will dry out his skin.

So what we’ve learned today is that if you have no idea or don’t know anything when it comes to skin care and how to have a flawless face, check out the guys at BTS, because they know all the tricks.



