This Is What The Actor Who Replaced Henry Cavill As Superman In Peacemaker looks like

Henry Cavill: The famous and controversial cameo in the last episode of DC’s The Peacemaker put the Justice League on screen, albeit with some changes in its components. Peacemaker, the successful and celebrated series by James Gunn as a spin-off of The Suicide Squad that reached its last episode almost a week ago on HBO Max, left us with a surprising and controversial cameo from the Justice League, all by way of joke about some comments made about Aquaman by Peacemaker. And while Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller played their usual roles as Aquaman and Flash, respectively, both Superman and Wonder Woman appeared in the shadows, without speaking or clearly revealing their faces, all to fill in for the absences of their usual performers in the DCEU. or what is the same, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot. Therefore, both characters were played by anonymous substitutes for the general public; now we know who donned the Man of Steel suit.

This is Henry Cavill’s substitute in Peacemaker

Thus, actor Brad Abramenko, who has already participated in other DC series such as The Flash or Batwoman on The CW, had the opportunity to wear the DCEU Superman suit for Peacemaker’s cameo; and yes, it is the classic blue and red suit from the Justice League in theaters and not the black suit from the Snyder Cut. This has been shared by the actor himself through his social networks, showing that he has the ideal size and face to play Superman, at least in appearance.

“My dream came true when I became the twelfth Superman. An honor to wear the Henry Cavill suit! Peacemaker season finale,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “Were you about to say something? Am I your Superman, guys? If you want it to be, comment #MySuperman on my most recent posts and let’s get going!” Abramenko concluded, running as the next Superman in audiovisual format.

Peacemaker will return soon with its second season already confirmed by James Gunn himself.